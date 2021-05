Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Isn’t A Fan Of His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

Moakler and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in 2004 and had two kids together (Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15), but the marriage didn’t last long; by 2006, they’d called it quits and officially got divorced in 2008. Even though it has been years since they split up, Moakler is rehashing old beef, belatedly getting her tattoo of Barker's name removed from her body and even claiming that she broke up with Barker because he was unfaithful to her with none other than his current girlfriend’s sister, Kim.