I Still Can’t Stop Thinking About The Last Two Seconds Of Saint Maud

After being violently assaulted by a man she meets during a night out, Maud responds to what she believes is the voice of God, calling on her to prove herself. She breaks into Amanda’s home, and stabs her to death in bed, believing her to be a demonic presence. In the aftermath of that perceived act of devotion, Maud appears to sprout angel wings. Wearing a pink sheet draped in a style reminiscent of medieval religious iconography and holding rosary beads, she walks to the beach, douses herself in acetone, and strikes a light. At first, her self-immolation is presented as a triumphant ascension into sainthood . Maud’s face looks upwards towards the dawn sky, and whispers “Glory be to God,” in Welsh, greeting her saviour as the flames frame her face. Beams of light sprout out of her body, forcing onlookers to their knees in awe. But then, very suddenly, the scene shifts and we get a jolted into Rose’s actual reality as she burns alive, shrieking in pain and fear.