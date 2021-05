A Tiger Is On The Loose In Texas, So Of Course Carole Baskin Is Getting Involved

On Monday, May 10, Houston police captured 26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas, who is accused of running from authorities and housing a Bengal tiger. Although Cuevas is still in custody, the tiger’s whereabouts are still unknown , the police announced on Twitter. “This has become kind of commonplace in Texas, and so I really hope that Senators Cruz and Cornyn will sign onto the Big Cat Public Safety Act, because if they had last year when the house passed this bill… the Senate didn’t bring it up for a vote,” Baskin said. “If it had passed last year, this wouldn’t have happened this time.”