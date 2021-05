A Fort Bragg Sergeant Has Been Accused Of Killing Another Soldier

Although they have not completely disclosed motive, Vinson reportedly had a former romantic relationship with a man who was in a relationship with Horton at the time of her death. The shooting took place outside of the man's home. "A verbal altercation took place between the two of them, and our allegation is that the defendant, at that point, began firing into the car," Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West told local NBC affiliate station, WRAL . Refinery29 reached out to local law enforcement as well as the Fort Bragg station, but they had not responded at the time of publishing.