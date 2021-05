There’s A Reason Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t Vote For Trump In 2020 — But It’s A Really Bad One

In a CNN interview on Monday , correspondent Dana Bash mentioned that some Californians might not support Jenner's gubernatorial run because they view her as "Trumpy." Jenner took the opportunity to set the record straight: "I didn't even vote. Out here in California it's like, why vote for a Republican president? It's just not going to work," said the registered Republican who is currently running for office in California. "It was voting day and I thought, the only thing out here in California that affects people is the propositions that were out there, and I didn't see any propositions that I really had one side or the other."