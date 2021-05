Eating Pasta Off Your Counter Is Good, Actually

It is key to keep your counter clean, but that’s something you should be doing anyway! As the Food Network reminds us about sanitary counter-cooking conditions: Do not defrost meat on your countertop, remember to disinfect surfaces with a spray or wipes, and, of course, wash your hands. If you do all that, then nowhere (nowhere!) does it say not to serve already-cooked meatballs off said counter. In fact, certain countertop materials can even help prevent food poisoning and other foodborne illnesses, including formica laminate, quartz, and recycled glass. The biggest risk with Lisa’s strategy is the higher likelihood of some of the food falling onto the floor (and into the mouth of your dog, if you have one). But there’s a simple enough fix for that: Set up some type of buffer at the edge of the counter if you plan to try this. But otherwise, as long as the counter and your hands and utensils are clean, the nastiness is all in your head.