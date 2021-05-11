Why Everyone Is Talking About Andrew Yang’s Israel Tweet

Yang was widely criticized by users on Twitter, many of them American and some Israeli and Palestinian, for misrepresenting the violence in East Jerusalem, disregarding the full context of the Hamas rocket attacks, and failing to speak out in support of the Palestinians facing police violence. For decades, Israeli settler organizations have attempted to displace Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem, but tensions between Palestinians and the Israeli government escalated this week in light of an expulsion order currently being contested in court.