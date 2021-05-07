Aubrey Plaza Just Casually Dropped That She Got Married

Aubrey Plaza subtly dropped the news that she and her longtime partner Jeff Baena have gotten married. In a May 7 Instagram photo of the couple, Plaza snuck in the fact that they had wed within an announcement that they’re making a new movie together called Spin Me Round.
"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble 😈"," she wrote in the caption. Plaza's rep confirmed the news to People.
The actress and the screenwriter/director have been dating since 2011, and have worked together on movies such as Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017). While mixing a relationship with work might not work for some, according to Plaza, it's helped she and her now-husband understand each other even better.
"I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level." she told People in 2019. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on."
She continued: "I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back. So it's kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don't want to spend too much time a part. But I think that there's a way that it can work and there's a balance in that."
Many fans have been celebrating and congratulating the actress, but others — well, let's just say they are taking the news pretty hard.
Me seeing that Aubrey Plaza got married to someone other than me.....pray for me in my time of need pic.twitter.com/SFIp8xcrsS— CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) May 7, 2021
Me trying to deal with the fact that Aubrey Plaza is married pic.twitter.com/AlwjAuOaN6— CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) May 7, 2021
AUBREY PLAZA GOT MARRIED?! AND ITS NOT TO ME?!?!??? pic.twitter.com/ab7ayNslwF— alexa (@kndrickfolklore) May 7, 2021
aubrey plaza just casually dropped she got married on instagram nobody talk to me for the foreseeable pic.twitter.com/DO93gZG7uG— rachael (@markruffaloTD) May 7, 2021
Meanwhile, Plaza is making her directorial debut with new Showtime anthology series Cinema Toast, a project created by Baena and that the two worked on over quarantine until they could travel to film Spin Me Round. At least someone is killing it on all fronts.