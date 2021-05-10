Aidy Bryant Knew Exactly What She Was Doing With The End Of Shrill

"Thus far in my career, any character that I do, even if it's an insane character on SNL, I'm trying to find a little piece of myself that identifies with that person and has a familiarity. And I think in writing, naturally anything I write is going to come from my point of view. But I think because of that, it's kind of the fun of it to me. A lot of the stuff that I've been working on so far are in themes that are really comfortable to me or that I feel like I understand really deeply because I've experienced them, but I am trying them on from a different angle or a different approach. For example, there's something that I'm working on right now that is too long-winded to explain, but it's a character who has insecurities, but rather than putting them inward on themselves, they put them outward on other people in an extreme way. I think that's a way of using my own experience, but from a really different lens that's not actually my own experience, if that makes sense."