Ziwe Brings Her Signature Audacity to Showtime

And yet, the word doesn’t nearly do enough justice to describe how the effervescent Ziwe challenges her “iconic” (read: infamous) celebrity guests on her Instagram Live show Baited and now on her new eponymous Showtime variety show, in a world where it is the norm to tip-toe around today’s most controversial social issues. From calling out white supremacy and challenging "allyship" with polarizing guests like Alison Roman Rose McGowan and Caroline Calloway to straight up asking Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris “Why do you hate Black women?” Ziwe’s carefully crafted (and hilarious) questions are beyond mere audacity. It’s a testament to her unshakable ability to authentically channel her genuine curiosity about the provocative and the taboo and shows her reverence for the often very serious topics that she tackles, head-on.