Justin Bieber Sent “Prayers” To Colombia, But He Doesn’t Know What He’s Praying For

Since it seems Bieber could not be moved to educate himself before making an empty gesture on social media, here's a refresher of what is happening in Colombia: The tax reform bill, at least prior to the protests forcing President Iván Duque to announce that he would withdraw the legislation would have imposed a 19% tax on essential services like water, gas, electricity, and internet as well as products like staple food items, gasoline, and medication for anyone earning more than $656 a month. Several unions that played a large role in organizing the protests said the tax would disproportionately impact the poorest people, who are already struggling with the economic impact of the pandemic. Clashes with law enforcement during the protests, which lasted five days in total, resulted in the deaths of at least 17 people, with 800 others reportedly injured