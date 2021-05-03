What Does It Mean That Mercury Is In Gemini? Gossip, Girl

If you've been avoiding texts and dodging invites for socially distanced hangs for the past month, be prepared to get a burst of extroverted energy. Mercury, the Planet of Communication, will be spending time in chatty Gemini from May 3 to July 27. And after Mercury's journey through slow-paced Taurus, this new move is going to feel like a total refresh.
According to Nina Kahn, astrologer and author of Astrology For Life and Wander The Stars, Mercury in Gemini helps us to "pick up tons of mental speed and process information at a lightning-fast pace." Our inner social butterfly will also be poised and ready to take flight. Kahn says we'll have a quicker wit and a more charming way with words during this transit. "Expect to be flitting from texts to DMs to Zoom meetings at a mile-per-minute pace, without skipping a beat," she says. You can use this energy to your advantage in work environments, dating, and making new friends as you'll be more open to communicating with others — just be prepared for your professional and personal calendar to overflow.
Also watch out for catty conversations and disingenuous debates. "Communication will be concise in the air sign, and gossip will be plentiful as Mercury in Gemini likes to spill the tea about matters," explains Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck . "We’ll all be wanting to listen and participate in the gossip." Not that there's anything wrong with that — we'll just want to be careful not to hurt anyone's feelings. So be cautious about what you say, and who you say it to.
On May 4, the day after Mercury enters its favorite sign, the planet will form a square with Jupiter in Aquarius, according to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. She says this will awaken and activate our minds — but there's a caveat. The moon will also be in Aquarius that day, and "with so much air energy, we will need to keep our feet on the ground and prevent our egos from flying too high," she warns. "The sun will be squaring Saturn on May 4 as well, so watch your mouth around authority figures during this time."
In sum, our biggest struggle during this time will be thinking before we speak — but if we manage to do that, we'll have a really enjoyable transit, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "If you can control this tendency, Mercury in Gemini should be a delightful time, full of mental energy and big ideas," she says. "Gemini is known for inspiring others and uncovering little nuggets of wisdom and that can move us forward in a positive direction."
Oh, and one more thing: Mercury goes retrograde in Gemini on May 29, entering its pre-retrograde zone on May 14 and not fully leaving it's retro-shade period until July 7, Stardust says. "This means that the energy of Mercury in Gemini will last for a while," she explains. "Be prepared to work with the story that begins now. Choose the path and direction that you want to take carefully."
Mercury in Gemini points to a summer filled with meaningful connections and a happy, generally social energy. Now's the perfect time to let loose and enjoy the company of others — responsibly, of course.