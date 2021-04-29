The Target X Christopher John Rogers, Alexis & Rixo Lookbook Is Here — & We Want Everything

“The initial response has been the most rewarding part,” Rogers said during a press preview of the 70-piece collection. “I got the most messages on Instagram that I’ve ever gotten in one day.” And that was when only a handful of images of the 70-piece collection had been released. From ALEXIS, expect to find summer-ready cutouts, bright hues, and delicate embroidery, just like those found in Alexis Barbara Isaias’ namesake brand. Rogers brought his signature voluminous and artful shapes, elevating the silhouettes further with bold patterns and vibrant colors. Meanwhile, RIXO’s Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix translated their printed occasion dresses into more casual minis and midis covered in polka dots, check prints, and florals. Excited yet? Us too.



Start selecting which dresses — all available in sizes XXS to 4X and under $60 — you want to purchase come May 16 by clicking through the lookbook ahead. If the number of DMs in Rogers’ Instagram inbox is any indication, you won’t have time to waste on launch day.