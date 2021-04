The Biden Administration Wants To Ban Menthol Cigarettes, But It’s Getting Surprising Pushback

But some say that Biden’s plan could harm the very same communities his administration is trying to help. If menthol products are made illegal, this means Black people will also be disproportionately penalized for smoking. This, combined with data showing Black Americans are four times more likely than white Americans to be arrested for violating marijuana possession laws , raises concerns that the ban could further exacerbate our country’s racial justice problems if being in possession of menthol cigarettes is criminalized. Biden’s choice to focus on the impact of menthol on health and mortality disparities is an important one, but a ban might not be the best way to fix such a multilayered problem.