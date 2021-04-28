The Biden Administration Wants To Ban Menthol Cigarettes, But It’s Getting Surprising Pushback

That said, the NAACP and several Black doctors groups have come out in support of the menthol cigarette ban, stating in a letter that it would likely target manufacturers rather than creating criminal penalties. “A ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars would do more to reduce youth tobacco use and health disparities than any other single action the federal government has ever undertaken,” Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said to the Post.