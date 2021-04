Why Are So Few Young Adult Men Getting The HPV Vaccine?

At the time the HPV vaccine was approved for women in 2006 , preventing cervical cancer was the primary focus. As a result, people were more likely to be told about the series of inoculations by their pediatricians or OB-GYNs. It wasn’t until 2009 that the vaccine efforts were expanded to people with male reproductive organs. Of the nearly 200 different strains of HPV, only nine are known to cause cancers and another six are suspected of causing cancer. Most are harmless.