Why Generation Hustle Didn’t Unmask The So-Called Hollywood Con Queen

Motskin, who is also the creator of Generation Hustle, considers "Hollywood Con Queen" to be "the craziest episode" in the series, which covers other high profile scammers like "the Soho grifter" Anna Delvey and WeWork's Adam Neumann . From 2015 to 2020, the Con Queen allegedly scammed hundreds of people worldwide, making off with almost $2 million. But it wasn't really about the money. It's a twisty tale about identity, gender, class, and twisted sexual dynamics. "This person was imitating men and women by using different accents and sometimes, on the same phone call, would change character," Motskin says. “If they weren’t so criminal I would say we should cast them in our next movie.”