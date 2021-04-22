This Is What Happened To Every Scammer From Generation Hustle

It’s a scammer’s world and we’re all just living in it. That is certainly the takeaway from HBO Max’s Generation Hustle, a new documentary series that offers a fascinating, often mind-boggling look at ten con artists and the people they conned. While the series offers answers to how they were able to get away with such deceit for so long, it will leave you wondering where are the scammers of Generation Hustle now? Don't worry, we've got answers — though, you might not like all of them.
The true crime series covers high profile hustlers like the “Soho grifter” known as Anna Delvey and WeWork's "cult leader" Adam Neumann. As well as others whose crimes should be on your radar like the Hollywood Con Queen, the Prince of Fraud, and the frat bro and the nerdy teen who each started a Ponzi scheme. Each episode is full of twists and turns that will leave you dumbfounded. Definitely watch all the way to the end of the finale, which shows how a teenage rapper scammed his way into a record contract. But the strangest thing may be that these professional scammers aren't all in jail right now. Keep reading to find out who got caught and who is still pulling their grifts.