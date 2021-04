For the small screen adaptation, Nutting, who is now a screenwriter full time, wanted to dive a little deeper into the idea of surveillance and its effect on romance . For anyone navigating love in the time of the algorithm , privacy is “a point of contention,” she says. Whether someone is reading your brain or your private text messages, she thinks the question we all need to ask ourselves is, “How much privacy is necessary for love?” Privacy is a hot commodity in the Tinder age , but the question of how much we need it in a relationship “often gets brushed aside as being anti-love or anti-romantic,” she says. “The irony is, these conversations are really necessary for any kind of authentic healthy love to happen.”