The Made For Love Cast Will Make You Swoon

Forget the dating apps, HBO Max's new series Made For Love posits a world where you and your partner can connect on a neurological level. The sci-fi series based on Alissa Nutting's novel of the same name explores what happens when two become one — brain that is, thanks to an embeddable chip that strives to make marriage more full proof. It does this by co-mingling a couple's hearts, minds, and identities for full optimization. The hope is that by sharing one mind, they'll become a "network of two."