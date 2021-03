But we’ll soon learn the downside to being plugged into another person’s brain. Hazel never agreed to test the chip on her own mind, especially because she’s not even in love with Byron anymore. Unfortunately, her attempts to end her marriage prove futile — she’s literally being controlled by her husband — forcing Hazel to go on the run to make a clean break from Byron. Desperate and determined, our protagonist is forced to reunite with her father ( Ray Romano ) in her quest for freedom with a bounty hunter (Dan Bakkedahl) hot on her heels, and her husband watching her every move.