What Actually Happens To Police Who Kill Black & Brown People?

"The evidence in the case overwhelmingly showed that Chauvin committed this horrendous murder," James Kilgore, media fellow at Media Justice and author of Understanding Mass Incarceration , tells Refinery29. "While it is gratifying that the jury was able to see through the veil of fabrications that were put forward in Chauvin's defense, at the same time, as soon as the jury pronounced the verdict in this case, we were mourning the death of a young Black woman killed by police gunfire in Columbus, Ohio. And we are yet to bury another Black man, Daunte Wright. We cannot build enough prison and jail cells to meet these challenges. We need to dismantle the racialized systems of policing and incarceration and explore possibilities for using the billions of dollars we spend to police and cage people on building healthy, thriving communities, devoid of hatred, violence, and despair."