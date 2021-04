What We Know About The Police Killing Of 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant

Officers were dispatched to the Walnut Heights area of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon at 4:36 p.m. when they received a call that several girls were fighting, interim police chief Michael Woods told reporters. They arrived minutes later, and body-camera footage shows six to eight people outside the house. The graphic video (which Refinery29 will not directly link to ), was shown at a press conference Tuesday night. In it, Ma'Khia appears to push another girl to the ground and run past an officer holding what police described as a knife.