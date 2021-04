Mars In Cancer Is Turning Us All Into HGTV Superfans

Fiery Mars isn't actually super-comfortable in the sign of Cancer, where it resides until June 11. That's not necessarily a bad thing, according to Madi Murphy, astrologer and founder of The Cosmic Revolution . "Some say Mars has a difficult time in Cancer because Mars is all about fast-acting decision making and Cancer tends to be more nurturing, passive, and a total homebody. However, I disagree," Murphy says. "While Mars may move slower as it wades through the Cancerian waters, we get to feel a different type of heat." Mars in Cancer can bring up a kind of strong-willed, protective "mama bear energy," Murphy says. As such, this transit often creates an opportunity to strengthen our connection with our family and our homes as a whole.