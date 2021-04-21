Immediately after the verdict was announced, many politicians spoke about the verdict, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there to call out to your mom. How heartbreaking was that?" she said. "Call out to your mom, 'I can’t breathe.' But because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice."