Michael Kors’ 40th Anniversary Fashion Show Featured Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham & More

If you have missed Broadway, you're not alone. On Tuesday, New York fashion mainstay Michael Kors celebrated his namesake brand’s 40th anniversary with an ode-to-Broadway runway show that took place — albeit last week as the show was pre-recorded — in the heart of New York’s theatre district. For the occasion, Kors tapped Broadway’s finest including Billy Porter, Alan Cumming, Bette Midler, Jane Krakowski, Judith Light, and more stage legends for a short film that preluded the show, and supermodels Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham, Helena Christensen, Bella Hadid, Alek Wek, and more runway icons for the main event. (NBD.)
To the sound of Rufus Wainwright's rendition of “New York State of Mind” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” the models crossed 45th Street, passing by Broadway staples like Sardi’s Restaurant and the Shubert Theatre while modeling Kors’ fall ‘21 collection. According to the press release, the 63-piece collection was inspired by the re-opening of the world: “I was really thinking about the joy in getting dressed up and stepping out for a night on the town,” Kors said. “This collection is all about making every moment a special occasion and feeling confident, glamorous, and upbeat.”
Standouts include reissued looks from collections past, including a monochrome red look (worn by Hadid) from Kors’ fall ‘91 show and a white, belted dress (modeled by Wek) first spotted on Cindy Crawford on the fall ‘92 runway. The 16 reissued looks were even fitted with a QR code that unlocks runway clips from their heydays and other stories about the pieces. Graham and Paloma Elsesser both wore cutout, sequin dresses, while Christensen came out of retirement to model a silver gown made from tiny mirrors. The kicker? Campbell in a black, floor-length, sequin gown, topped with a wool coat strewn over her shoulders. Suffice to say, after 40 years, Kors has learned what it takes to make a show that deserves a standing ovation.
Until Broadway is back up and running — according to NPR, it's expected to return by September 2021 — bask in Kors’ ode to it, below.