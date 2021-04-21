I Tried This Viral Trick To Avoid A Super-Common Vaccine Side Effect

Here's where my experiment fell off track: Dr. Olulade says the best way to prevent soreness is to start moving your arm around right after the 15-minute allergic reaction waiting period. Unfortunately, I received that info a little too late, and I didn't begin shaking my arm until the day after I got my shot. I woke up with an uncomfortably sore feeling in my left shoulder, right where I'd gotten jabbed. Thinking the TikTok trick could help lessen the pain in the moment, I gave it a try. Keeping my elbow bent so I didn't hit anything around me, I moved my arm small circles while shaking it. And it worked! My arm felt less stiff and achy right away. I continued to shake my injected arm around throughout the day whenever it bothered me, and it helped the pain subside every time.