A Huge Number Of Texans Want “Aggressively Centric” Actor Matthew McConaughey As Their Next Governor

"It's a true consideration," McConaughey said of running during an episode of The Balanced Voice podcast in March. "Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What's my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into?" He also touched on politics in 2020 during a guest spot on Russell Brand's Under the Skin podcast, where he described himself as politically "in the middle," though critical of what he called the "illiberal left." He also suggested the United States should just meet in the middle on major issues, and doing so would "not [be] a recession. It's an aggressive move." Yikes!