Your Horoscope This Week: April 18, 2021

Astrology is the belief in and study of universal territory. The sky, its expanse, and the dark mystery beyond it are ungovernable. No matter how many shuttles and satellites compete to make a claim, the planets claim themselves. In astrology, we write the story of their relationships over and over. Because one body is near another, because one planet is illuminated by a grouping of stars. On Earth, our relationships are just as valuable but, on the only planet that sustains life, we destroy it. We say we love each other, but what good is what we say compared to what we allow? This week the police killed yet another unarmed person, a 13-year-old Latino boy. This month, 33 states have introduced over 100 bills against rights of transgender people. Bills that ban trans people from participating in sports, bills that keep trans kids from accessing affirming healthcare, bills that want to remove trans kids from their supportive families. A people policed to death is a people for whom the carceral state is a past life.
What if we began our new life now, and agreed that there will be abolition? We, who can feel the rumble and pulse of it begging beneath the concrete. What if we refuse the law of the land when it means to harm the people of the land? What if we are to become ungovernable, like planets, we who know another way is not only possible but inevitable. If you feel small, if you feel far from it, take a look at Pluto’s distant influence. If we are to believe that the planets and asteroids and stars have their power, then imagine what the influence of all our bodies might be. While Pluto works on our values, pitting fear against faith, Saturn and Uranus continue to square off. A minor trine between Mars, Jupiter, and the Sun plus Mercury is our weekly reminder that our actions and rituals have a far-reaching impact, especially for the younger ones who will survive us. Each step we take presses down a new path.