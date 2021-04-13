Zoë Kravitz’s Cottagecore Dress Is From Instagram’s Favorite Fashion Brand

And the cottagecore trend continues… On Monday, Zoë Kravitz shared a glimpse of her morning routine with her 6.1 million Instagram followers, which included coffee, red lipstick, and an eyelet nightgown. “Hey man, it's totally normal to put on lipstick before you drink your coffee,” the High Fidelity star captioned the backyard selfie. (Kaia Gerber quickly commented back: “Same.”)
Los Angeles-based Dôen is the brand responsible for her on-trend frock. After launching in 2016, the brand quickly became a favorite among Instagram’s fashion influencers. It has since become known for its vintage-inspired dresses. And, with cottagecore being one of the year’s top trends, Dôen’s flowy, often floral-printed dresses have only grown in popularity. Resharing the photo on Instagram, the brand wrote: “Pinch me moment! Zoë Isabella Kravitz morning vision in our Nymphea Nightgown! Dream dream dream!”
The Nymphea Nightgown, which is made of organic cotton, features a keyhole neck tie and a ruffled hem that hits right below the knee. The dress is currently available in all sizes — the brand offers sizes XS to XL — and costs $178 — a far cry price-wise from Kravitz’s usual Saint Laurent getups. So, before the actress’ many superfans overload the site, get your Kravitz-approved nightgown (and a few other, equally covetable alternatives), below.
