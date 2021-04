A Mother Uses Myspace To Track Down Her Daughter’s Killer In New Netflix Doc

When Crystal's case went cold, her mother Belinda Lane was beside herself with grief and rage. Dissatisfied with the authorities' efforts, Lane took it upon herself to bring her daughter's killers to justice using a method we now know as catfishing . She teamed up with her niece to create a fake Myspace page for her late daughter under a different name and reached out to the suspects one by one to build her own case against them. Over time Lane's covert probe grew increasingly dangerous for everyone involved; the gang she was looking into may have been fearsome, but the grieving mother was also traveling a potentially lethal path towards vengeance by all means necessary.