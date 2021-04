While VanCamp is dutifully tight-lipped when it comes to the rampant theories that Sharon may be one of the series’ big bads, The Power Broker , it’s easy to see why those theories exist. Being left behind is practically a prescription for becoming a villain in a superhero story — and making Sharon the Power Broker would also be one hell of a way to make up for sidelining her in her last MCU appearance. It would also explain her seriously extensive arsenal of spy gear, her personal chauffeur, and the various suspicious locales from which she phones our heroes — including walking down a seedy Madripoor alley where not a single person even thinks about bothering her. But even if Sharon emerges as more of a threat than Sam and Bucky think she is, we can probably expect a rich, thoughtful, and even understandable explanation for that turn.