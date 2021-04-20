As Black women have taken hold of their own healing in new and powerful ways in recent years, James believes sacred earth medicine traditions, like cannabis, can be a helpful aid. “We’ve been fighting for the same things for a long time now, protesting and marching and trying to change things on a policy level, but it’s time we start tapping into the tools our ancestors,” James shares. While infused oils or tea tinctures aren’t a magical pill, cannabis can, in some cases, accelerate taking agency over oneself and help guide the journey to radical self-love––James’ definition of healing. Confronting, and then loving, even the most unsavory parts of ourselves not only helps individual healing but is the foundation to collective liberation. Or as James puts it, “in order to heal the collective we have to do our own work, so we can come back into a right relationship with each other.”