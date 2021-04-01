You Can Stop Worrying: The Cheese Board Influencer Economy Is Doing Just Fine!

While these boxes certainly fill a need and even serve some creative functions, they don't exactly live up to one of the most adored aspects of charcuterie boards: impressive aesthetics. "The picnic boxes are a little more difficult to make look super presentable because it's a sealed, clear plastic container. It's colorful, but it doesn't really give that same effect that an elegant platter does," Blair admits. It's not just Instagrammers who care about the look of charcuterie boards, the Graze Abilene owner says that their beauty was one of the main reasons she started her business. "It's an art form and a creative release for me," she explains. "So in the beginning, when we were doing all these individual servings in these little closed paper boxes, it really took all of that away and it kind of took the joy out of it for me too. It may have filled a need, but I knew that it could be so much more." Since the start of this pivot to personal boxes, Blair and her team have worked to find the right packaging, arrangements, and garnishes to provide that wow factor that she and others look for in a cheese plate. "We all know that we eat with our eyes first, and I wanted to try and honor that as best I could while still being safe."