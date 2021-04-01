Mia Farrow Responds To “Vicious Rumors” About The Deaths Of Her 3 Children

Now that HBO’s incendiary Allen v. Farrow documentary has caused the media and public to further scrutinize her family, Mia Farrow released a statement on April 1 in which she detailed the deaths of three of her 14 children.
HBO’s four-part docuseries examines Farrow’s relationship with filmmaker Woody Allen, Allen's relationship with her adopted teenage daughter Soon-Yi (now Allen’s wife of 23 years), and claims that he repeatedly sexually abused his co-adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child. Allen has vehemently denied the allegations and disavowed the documentary. The film also features Mia’s many other children — 10 adopted, and four of whom are biological.
Advertisement
According to Mia, her recent statement is a response to "vicious rumors based on untruths" surrounding deaths of her daughters, Tam and Lark, and her son Thaddeus.
"Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is ceaseless,” she wrote. "However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am making this post."
In 2000, Tam passed away at 17-years-old, she writes, "from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment." Mia and Allen’s co-adopted son Moses, who has been a vocal defender of Allen and has claimed that Mia was an emotionally abusive mother, alleged in a lengthy 2018 blog post that Tam didn't die of heart failure, as reported at the time of her death, but died by suicide.
Lark, who Mia called “an extraordinary woman,” died in 2008 from “complications related to HIV/AIDS” when she was 35. "Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms."
Mia continued on to write that her son Thaddeus was “29 and happily living with his partner,” but soon after the “relationship abruptly ended,” he died by suicide in 2016. Moses also alleged in his 2018 post that Mia abused his brother, though in documentary nine of Mia's other children disputed the claim.
“I am grateful to be the mother of fourteen children who have blessed me with sixteen grandchildren. Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy,” Mia concluded. “Everyone has their own battle to fight; their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and my love.”