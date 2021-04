Songs To Kill Royals To: In Praise Of The Oddly Specific Playlist

Take, for example, what happened after Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s interview with Oprah , which coincided with the 99-year-old Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s latest stint in the hospital. The interview rekindled rage against the British monarchy, which then resuscitated memes that used an old picture of the Duke . Inspired by a tweet that said SOPHIE’s “Ponyboy” would certainly end the fragile Duke’s life, Chloe Wilkerson, a 22-year old student from Darby, England, decided to make a playlist that was a response to the viral meme’s premise, taking it one step further: If “Ponyboy” could kill the Duke, what would an entire list of similarly intense and stimulating songs sound like? The result was a collection of hard-hitting hyperpop bops paired with Prince Philip’s ghastly hospital departure photos and the original title: “songs that would kill prince philip on the spot.” Wilkerson shared it to Facebook’s Oddly Specific Playlist group, and their playlist soon appeared on viral Tweets and TikToks; it currently has nearly 50,000 followers on Spotify. Since its creation, the playlist has been forced by Spotify to soften its tone, though, and the title has had to be tweaked. At one point it was named “songs that would make old royal man go sleepy-bye bye,” but Wilkerson tells me, chuckling, this title only lasted 10 minutes.