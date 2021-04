Put that same energy into a movie, and you get Sennott’s boldly charismatic performance as Danielle, a New York University student who moonlights as a sugar baby . Her foray into sex work doesn’t come out of dire financial necessity — her liberal Jewish parents, Joel (Fred Melamed) and Debbie (Polly Draper), still pay her bills. Danielle is searching for herself. At home, she’s a little spoiled and fairly aimless, confused about what the future will hold and what she wants out of life. Her only serious romantic relationship, with her best friend Maya (Molly Gordon), was dismissed as a phase. But with Max (Danny Deferrari), Danielle can be the kind of woman she thinks she should be: sexually empowered, ambitious and in control. That is, until she finds herself standing in front of his sleek, accomplished wife Kim (Dianna Agron) with a run in her stocking and the stain of someone else’s wine on her lips. Oh, and Maya’s there too. Did you hear she got into law school? So smart!