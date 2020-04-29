Speak Up
Why Introverts Make Great Comedians

On this episode of Speak Up, stand-up comics Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri sit down for a conversation backstage. They share their experiences becoming comedians and why quiet people actually make for great comedians. Watch this episode to get to know these women in comedy!

Speak Up was produced in partnership with Comedy Central to highlight women working in comedy. Watch more from Rachel Sennott & Ayo Edebiri in Taking The Stand on Comedy Central Stand Up.
Released on April 29, 2020
