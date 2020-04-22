What It’s Like Being A Comedian On Dating Apps

United States
On this episode of Speak Up, stand-up comics Marie Faustin and Marcia Belsky sit down for a conversation backstage. They share their experiences becoming comedians and how anxiety plays into how they operate. Watch this episode to get to know these women in comedy!
Speak Up was produced in partnership with Comedy Central to highlight women working in comedy. Watch more from Marie Faustin & Marcia Belsky in Taking The Stand on Comedy Central Stand Up.