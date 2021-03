Addison Rae’s Dancing Isn’t The Problem

Crediting on social media platforms has been a longstanding issue — from stolen jokes on Twitter and Instagram ( remember @FuckJerry? ) to issues with ownership on now defunct platform Vine (RIP) — but as TikTok trends have astronomically grown in popularity in recent years, the discourse around how to properly credit someone for their work (and who tends to get credit instead) has also evolved. Oftentimes, it is the white TikToker like Charli D'Amelio or Rae who is given the spotlight, recognition, and career-defining late night appearances rather than one of the worthy Black creators. And that's a way bigger issue than some uncomfortable "Savage Love" dance.