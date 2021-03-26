R29 Recaps: Every Episode From The Irregulars Season 1

The next day, Bea gets more information from Watson and refocuses her investigation on the missing babies with the help of Leo. (Leopold has managed to run away from the palace to visit London as a commoner and joins up with Bea as "Leo," lying to her about his class and occupation.) Together, they determine that all the missing babies were born on the same day, which leads them to Arthur, a man whose child was stillborn on that very same day and who they believe has the ability to control the birds. He's been using the ravens to kidnap the children, just as he used them to silence Susan. Arthur seems to be the man from Jessie's dreams — he wears a similar mask and black getup — and the crew almost catches him in the street, but he disappears with the help of his birds.