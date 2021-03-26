R29 Recaps: Every Episode From The Irregulars Season 1

Forget Benedict Cumberbatch, 2021 is bringing a fresh Sherlock Holmes story to life with Netflix's The Irregulars. Unlike the BBC's beloved Sherlock, this new supernatural drama ditches the detective — for the most part — instead focusing on the Irregulars, a group of teens who live on the streets of Victorian London. Their mission, should they choose to accept it (they do), is to help Dr. Watson (Royce Pierreson) investigate paranormal activity. In other words, The Irregulars is the supernatural period teen drama you've been waiting for.
The Irregulars is loosely based on Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes books, which did feature a group of homeless kids who helped Sherlock in his investigation, known as the Baker Street Irregulars. (In BBC's Sherlock, he just called them his "homeless network.") But besides Sherlock (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and Dr. Watson, most of the main character are new. This allowed creator Tom Bidwell to add in women to the group, including their young leader Bea (Thaddea Graham). "We set out with that intention, why can't they go into what is predominantly a man's world and kick a bit of ass?" Bidwell told Entertainment Weekly. And kick ass they sure do.
Episode 1: "Chapter One: An Unkindness In London"
Meet The Irregulars
When we first meet the Irregulars, they’re not working for Sherlock and Watson yet. They’re street kids who live underground near Sherlock’s office at 221b Baker Street. There’s Jessie (Darci Shaw), who appears to have some kind of connection to the supernatural, and Bea, her older sister and the ringleader of the group. She’s got one mission, and one mission only: to keep her sister and their friends/roommates Billy (Jojo Macari) and Spike (McKell David) safe. Billy, meanwhile, is a little reckless — he tries to compete in an underground fighting ring to earn some much-needed rent money — and Spike is a resourceful fibber who can talk himself out of any sticky situation.
The first episode opens with Jessie walking through dark tunnels, a thick fog surrounding her, and lights move around her, leading her to a pile of black skeletons. A dark figure emerges from the pile, wearing black leather and a freaky plague doctor mask. Before he can hurt her, she wakes up. It was just a nightmare, or that’s what they’re telling themselves. Bea is clearly worried, but Jessie is more than happy to pretend everything is normal the next morning. It’s Bea’s 17th birthday, and she wants to celebrate.
Meanwhile, across town, and seemingly in a different world entirely, Leopold (Harrison Osterfield) is celebrating his birthday alone. He’s a royal, though his exact title is unclear, and he longs to venture outside the palace walls. It’s the one thing he wants for his birthday, he tells his footman, Daimler (Edward Hogg). He gets his wish, only his excursion into London is to be experienced from the safety of a fancy carriage. He’s a hemophiliac and not allowed out on the streets, no matter what.
That night, Jessie walks into the street, as if in a trance, seeing the dark figure — which she calls “The Dark Thing” — on the sidewalk. She’s so consumed by it, she doesn’t notice she’s stopped in the middle of the road, and narrowly escapes being trampled by Leopold’s carriage. Bea saves her, but Daimler is furious and exits the carriage threatening to beat Jessie. Bea confronts him, and Daimler is driven back into the carriage. And just like that, Leopold is in love.
Now that the group of teens has been introduced, it's time to get to the truly juicy stuff: the mystery of the week (or the hour).
The Big Bad
Later that night, Dr. Watson corners Bea and makes her an offer: help him and his “business partner” investigate the disappearances of four newborns. The most recent abduction is a curious case, he says, as the child was taken from its locked room in the middle of the night, with only its older sister, Susan Shipley, as a witness; a feather on the floor the only clue. Desperate to get money to help her sister, Bea accepts the offer, and the very next day enrolls Billy and Spike to help. They’re quick to find Susan, but just as she’s telling them what happened, a whole group of ravens attack. Bea, Billy, and Spike emerge unscathed, but Susan is dead, her eyes gouged out.
The next day, Bea gets more information from Watson and refocuses her investigation on the missing babies with the help of Leo. (Leopold has managed to run away from the palace to visit London as a commoner and joins up with Bea as "Leo," lying to her about his class and occupation.) Together, they determine that all the missing babies were born on the same day, which leads them to Arthur, a man whose child was stillborn on that very same day and who they believe has the ability to control the birds. He's been using the ravens to kidnap the children, just as he used them to silence Susan. Arthur seems to be the man from Jessie's dreams — he wears a similar mask and black getup — and the crew almost catches him in the street, but he disappears with the help of his birds.
As Billy, Bea, and Leo go track Arthur down, Spike takes Jessie home, where Jessie has another nightmare. She's being chocked by Arthur when suddenly she is transported to a swamp in Louisiana. A man dressed in all white, credited as the Linen Man (Clarke Peters), meets her there. He tells her he's not a killer, and was able to pull her from her dream. He tells her that she has powers, and that she must find out for him how Arthur gained the magical ability to control the birds. “What you thought was madness is power," he tells her before sending her home to wake up.
Jamie and Spike rush to meet up with Billy, Bea, and Leo at the aviary where Arthur has been hiding all the newborns, but the confrontation has already begun. Driven by grief, Arthur is convinced that one of these babies must be his, and he calls on all the birds of London to come to him and hurt the Irregulars. Before it can go too far, Jamie touches him, entering his mind and forcing him to face the fact that his child is dead. When she asks him where he got his powers, he reveals that he doesn't know. He asked his dead wife for help finding their child one night using an Ouija board, and the power just flowed through him from the board.
With the big bad appeased and the babies recovered, the crew leaves with a job well done. But Bea senses something greater is going on. She confronts Watson, interrupting what appears to be a fight between the doctor and Sherlock himself (we don't see the detective yet), and asks him what he knows about her sister. Watson tells her that her sister is special, an angel among demons. But that's all he'll say.
A few other games are afoot:
There's a love triangle brewing between Billy, Bea, and Leo. Billy and Bea share a few close moments — he even calls her "Bumble" — and Billy definitely seems jealous when Leo enters the picture.
Whatever's going on with Jessie seems to have also happened to her mother, Alice Cook. In the episode, Bea goes to visit her grave and tells a nun that she's worried for Jessie, noting that her mother also had nightmares.
More to come.