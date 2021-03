The Full Moon In Libra Gives Us A Chance To See Things Clearly

This time, the moon opposes the Sun, and the focus on self-actualization widens. We can see that we are in company, that we have never been alone. Which is not to say that we have not suffered — not lost faith, not lost loved ones to systemic violence and intolerance. Under a Libra full moon, we can recognize what injustice has cost us, both collectively and individually. Our understanding of beauty is narrowed in a world that doesn’t recognize the sacredness of all people. Our sacredness, our ability to love each other fully, is bound up in our complicity with imperialism. Under a Libra full moon, we can unburden our grief on the big silver scale and then look to the other side and ask: What balances this? How have I balanced this? What has anchored me to the land of the living? What can I praise?Can we appreciate what’s beautiful without making demands of it? “Beauty is not enough,” wrote Edna (Ethereal Bisexual) St. Vincent Millay in her poem “Spring.” I think about her poem every year as April approaches, but I rarely think about when it was written, just following the first World War; just following the 1918 pandemic. “The spikes of the crocus./ The smell of the earth is good./ It is apparent that there is no death./ But what does that signify?” The poem heralds the lively color of Aries and April — but, it won’t rush to leave the grief of Pisces and March.