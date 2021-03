Adam Levine Documented His Massive Leg Tattoo On Instagram

This isn't the first piece Kostechko has done for Levine: The artist also designed the immaculate heart tattoo on Levine's neck, which brings the singer’s total up to around 27 — most of which are large in size and took days, weeks, or months to complete. In 2016, Levine got a tattoo of a siren on his back featuring a ship and the horizon in the background. In total, that landscape piece was completed over roughly six months, which makes this current three-day project seem like a piece of cake.