Adam Levine Documented His Massive Leg Tattoo On Instagram

Adam Levine added another very large piece to his tattoo collection this week. On Tuesday night, the Maroon 5 frontman documented the process of getting a sleeve (a pant leg, if you will) covering his entire left leg, and shared it on his Instagram Story. "Today was ouch, but worth it," he captioned one clip.
Levine went on to explain that the process of tattooing his leg from ankle to upper thigh took roughly three days — quite the undertaking for tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko, who designed Levine's new ink. In the Instagram videos, you can see Kostechko putting the finishing touches on the large design of stylized ocean waves.
"Most painful way to get a tan," Levine joked in an Instagram Story caption after the tattoo was completed. "Mint," he added in another post showing off the leg. He kept his fans updated throughout the process, mentioning that some spots on his leg were quite "ticklish."
This isn't the first piece Kostechko has done for Levine: The artist also designed the immaculate heart tattoo on Levine's neck, which brings the singer’s total up to around 27 — most of which are large in size and took days, weeks, or months to complete. In 2016, Levine got a tattoo of a siren on his back featuring a ship and the horizon in the background. In total, that landscape piece was completed over roughly six months, which makes this current three-day project seem like a piece of cake.
"Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years," Levine told People in 2013 for his Sexiest Man Alive cover. "They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been."