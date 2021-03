The Sill’s Sold-Out Plant Subscription Boxes Are BACK

Cue mulch confetti: The Sill 's monthly subscription boxes are back after selling out nearly instantly last year. (You might not even remember them launching in the first place, that's how quickly they came and went.) If you're an online-plant-shopping newbie, then here's the gist of this very popular virtual nursery's service: the Classic Plant Subscription delivers an easy-care plant (plus a trendy 7” ceramic planter) monthly for $60; for $65, you can sign up for a pet-safe plant subscription — which is also a safe option for households with small children who have tendencies to explore a herbivorous lifestyle. Not sure which one is better suited for your giftee? Well then, we'd suggest purchasing a gift card and letting your green-thumbed recipient do the decision-making.