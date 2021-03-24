No, Really, What Is Going On With Meghan McCain?

Meghan McCain, one of several children of prominent politicians to land lucrative jobs in network television through personal connections, wondered aloud on Wednesday whether "identity politics" should supersede job qualifications in terms of getting hired.
On a Wednesday episode of The View, co-hosts discussed the recent news about Asian-American representation in President Joe Biden's cabinet. Each of the show's members seemed to agree that it was completely appropriate for Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono to demand that the Biden administration pursue greater diversity in its high-level staff. McCain, however, expressed fear that identity politics could leave her — a white, conservative woman who supported Trump until he left office — jobless.
"We're going to a place where even if people need money, even if people are qualified to get into Ivy Leagues, race and gender is more important than your skill qualifications, the content of your character," McCain said. "I think this is a very, very slippery slope."
However, McCain seems to be ignoring the fact that she benefited directly from identity politics due to her social background. Nevertheless, she dug in even further: "And I will say, just to put a cap on this, The View is 25 years old next year. We've only had one Asian-American host co-host this show. So does that mean that one of us should be leaving at some point because there's not enough representation?"
Meghan McCain: "We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? We're talking about -- is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?" pic.twitter.com/0nN1ilB9Nn— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 24, 2021
This isn't the first time in recent months that McCain has said something misinformed, questionable, or downright offensive on a national platform. Just this week, McCain was called out by John Oliver on his late-night show where he aired a clip of the talk show host defending former president Trump's racist, anti-Asian rhetoric. McCain apologized, but only after the clip of her saying "China Virus" was trending on Twitter.
And, earlier this month, while participating in a conversation about Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — including Piers Morgan's insensitive ranting — McCain took the opportunity to extoll the virtues of the American Revolution and George Washington's historic home in Mount Vernon. She encouraged "all Americans to visit Mount Vernon and see why monarchies are stupid." She refused to defend the monarchy because she's "a red-blooded 100% American who celebrates freedom any way I can."
Confused? Us too. But there's more: In February, she complained about her inability to obtain a vaccine, despite the fact that she is a talk show host. After all, a large public platform and privilege are considered comorbidities, right? "It's terribly inconsistent messaging," McCain said, criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci. "And it continues to be inconsistent messaging."
Considering everything that McCain has espoused in more recent months and weeks — even denouncing her position as a Trump supporter after the president was twice impeached, voted out of office, and ignited a Capitol siege — we only have one question now: Meghan, are you good?