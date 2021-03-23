After pretty much an entire year spent behind closed doors, our homes have become even more central to, well, just about everything in our lives. Home is where we sleep, socialize, try out new hobbies, work, work out... and then (attempt to) de-stress. It has been the consistent backdrop to a truly extraordinary and unpredictable year. So it makes perfect sense that, according to Etsy's Annual Home Decor guide released today, the top trends for 2021 don't just reflect this evolved relationship to our environments, but that we're paying more attention to them now than ever before.
"Homewares and home furnishings was Etsy’s top category in 2020, as shoppers looked for items — from decorative accents to statement-making furniture — to refresh their spaces," says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert for the creative marketplace.
And according to Etsy's comprehensive search data, which is what Johnson and her team use to make predictions about what we'll be seeing more of in 2021, people are looking to establish a more intimate relationship with their surroundings. From the cozy yet minimalist appeal of a Japandi interior aesthetic to all the fixings of a spa-like bathroom required to transform our spaces into sanctuaries, this year's trends speak to a collective desire for comfort and calm in our abodes. “As a huge proponent of self-care, [I think it's] so important to find moments of relaxation at home and I love that this trend makes it easy to do just that with simple additions like eucalyptus shower bundles or aromatherapy candles,” Johnson shares.
But it's not just the creation of sleek and soothing settings that have got the Etsy pros clicking. Certain must-have pieces such as wavy mirrors and mushroom lamps have also proven to be a wildly popular way for stay-at-home shoppers to add a quirky touch of personality to their living quarters (and, of course, their IG feeds). Ahead, we've outlined the six major trends that Johnson predicts are about to take off in living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, and beyond — along with the tips and products you'll need to transform your own space accordingly.
