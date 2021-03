In recent Masked Singer seasons , the contestants have been separated into three groups of six until the groups eventually merge. For season 5, one of the new twists is the introduction of wild card contestants. Their appearances have been teased since the first episode, but the show is being so secretive that we don’t know what they look like or how exactly they will face off against their Group A and B competitors. We learned about the wildcards from Cluedle-Doo, a mysterious masked rooster who gives us special clues and points out hints we might have missed. It isn’t clear who he is or why he is here, but random surprises are always welcomed on this show.