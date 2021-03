What Happened To The 33 Parents Involved In Operation Varsity Blues

Actress Felicity Huffman was the first — and probably most famous — parent to be sentenced for her role in the operation. In May 2019, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying Singer $15,000 to falsify her daughter’s SAT scores. “I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge [Indira] Talwani imposed,” Huffman wrote in a statement after her sentencing. “I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.” She also apologized to her daughter and to the many students who “work very hard every day to get into college.”