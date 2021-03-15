When Will My New Stimulus Check Be Deposited?

Now that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package has been approved, the third stimulus check — perhaps the most highly anticipated one to date — is already starting to be rolled out. Since the president signed the American Rescue Plan Act, first announced back in January, on Friday, many people on social media have already reported getting their $1,400 checks by direct deposit. The IRS confirmed this, stating that “some recipients started receiving as early as March 12.” Others, however, are still wondering when they’ll be receiving their stimulus checks.
The rollout of this payment, like the two payments before it, will be a steady one. Those who are eligible to receive their $1,400 should start seeing a direct deposit from the IRS by this week, and the rollout will continue over the coming weeks. Eligible parties who have an updated mailing address on file with the IRS should be receiving their physical checks or debit cards in the mail following the same timeline as those receiving direct deposits, just as they had with the first and second checks.
During the release of the first stimulus check back in March 2020, the IRS created a page called Get My Payment, which people could use to track the whereabouts of their checks. The feature, according to the IRS, updates once a day, so those curious about where their stimulus checks are will be able to regularly review its status. Get My Payment was also available during the rollout of the second stimulus check back in December.
But you might get a few different responses when trying to log into the site. After you enter your social security number, birth date, address, and zip code in the Get My Payment feature, the system will show one of three messages: “Payment Status” means that either you’re approved to receive a stimulus check, your money is being processed, and it will be deposited either by the date shown or when a date becomes available; “Payment Status Not Available” means that either the IRS hasn’t processed your information yet, or that you’re not eligible to receive a stimulus check; “Need More Information” means that the payment was returned to the IRS because there was no way for the Postal Service to deliver it. People who receive this message will be able to provide their bank account information through the Get My Payment link.