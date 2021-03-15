This Billie Eilish Win Feels… Familiar. In A Bad Way

“This is really embarrassing for me," a contrite-looking Eilish said. "Megan, girl, I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re gonna choose me.’ I was like, ‘It’s hers.’ You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You’re so beautiful. You’re so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly. I root for you always. You deserve this, honestly. Genuinely. This goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion?”