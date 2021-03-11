Let Prince William Tell It, The Royal Family Is “Very Much Not Racist”

William also said that he had not spoken to Harry about the tell-all special yet but was planning to. It might be the first time that the brothers have spoken in awhile; Harry told Oprah that he and William's current relationship could best be described as "space" right now. We probably won't ever know exactly how that conversation goes — Harry was observably tight-lipped about talking too much about the state of his relationship with his brother during the interview — but hopefully, it doesn't involve any further gaslighting.